LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Justice Department filed has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Clarksville for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
According to a news release, the lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District Court alleging that Clarksville Police Department revoked a job offer to a qualified law enforcement officers because of his Human Immunodeficiency (HIV) diagnosis, which violates Title I of ADA.
He had previously worked for Clarksville as a volunteer reserve officer for more than a year.
"Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination," U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana said in a news release. "Individuals living with HIV are entitled to the full protection of our anti-discrimination laws. Our office will work closely with our partners in the Civil Rights Division to ensure that those who seek to serve the public are not unlawfully discriminated against."
Employers can't discriminate against qualified individuals on the basis of disability, prohibited by the ADA.
"The scientific community has agreed for years that an HIV diagnosis does not make an employee a risk to their colleagues or others," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. "This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s firm commitment to protecting qualified workers, including those with HIV, from unlawful employment discrimination."
