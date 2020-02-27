LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman notorious for her involvement in the U of L basketball sex party scandal has been arrested in southern Indiana.
Katina Powell appeared in court in Jeffersonville Thursday morning. Her hands and feet were shackled as she was ushered into the courtroom, and she hid her face from the cameras.
She did not offer any comment.
Jeffersonville Police say that at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday they were called to the Rural King on East 10th Street after someone reported a shoplifter there. When they arrived, they say a car sped away. That car matched a description given of the shoplifter's vehicle.
Police say they chased the car for about three miles, before using stop sticks to safely end the chase.
According to police, that car was driven by Jerry Sanders. Powell was sitting in the passenger seat. Both Sanders and Powell were arrested and tentatively charged with criminal recklessness, resisting arrest and two counts of theft.
Powell is the woman who claims she held sex parties for U of L basketball players and wrote the book "Breaking Cardinal Rules."
As of the time of this writing, Powell's charges are only tentative. The prosecutor has requested 72 hours to officially file charges.
