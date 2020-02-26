LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katina Powell, whose sex parties for University of Louisville basketball players and recruits ultimately led to NCAA sanctions, is in jail again, this time in southern Indiana, after a police chase.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jeffersonville Police got a call about a possible shoplifter at Rural King on 10th Street, Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker told WDRB News.
Officers responded to the scene, where a vehicle matching the description of the reported shoplifter's vehicle being driven by Jerry Sanders took off with Katina Powell in the passenger's seat.
Police chased the vehicle for about three miles before deploying stop sticks, which ended the chase safely, Parker said.
Sanders and Powell were both arrested and charged with criminal recklessness with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and two counts of theft. Powell also has a warrant out for her arrest with the Louisville Metro Police Department on a probation violation.
Both are being held in the Clark County Jail, Powell on a $10,000 bond. Sanders' booking information was not immediately available.
