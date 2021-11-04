LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Agriculture received a $500,000 grant to expand mental health efforts in rural Kentucky.
The grant was awarded to KDA from the U.S Department of Agriculture to address stress, mental health and suicide prevention among farmers.
The KDA will work with the University of Louisville School of Nursing, the Southeast Center for Agricultural Health & Injury Prevention and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture to help with the mental health awareness around the state.
“Focusing on mental health is key to having a healthy agriculture community,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said in a news release. “Farmers face all sorts of physical risks in their day-to-day environment. But many don’t consider the incredible pressure on their mental well-being. This grant will enable the Department of Agriculture and our partners to help deliver resources to help our rural communities improve their health.”
The new grant will fund initiatives in mental health awareness, youth outreach, former appreciation grants and a mobile web application.
The UofL School of Nursing will launch a marketing campaign to promote mental health resources available to farmers. The UK College of Agriculture will also develop a curriculum for schools to educate students in rural communities about mental health.
