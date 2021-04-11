LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has released more details on the neighborhoods where this year's touring Pegasus Parade will visit.
The announcement comes after KDF officials said last month that this year's Pegasus Parade will not march down Broadway, but instead be a "touring parade" with a theme of "A Tribute to the Community."
Some KDF events, including the parade, were delayed or canceled last year, costing the city millions in tourism dollars.
According to a news release, the Kentucky Derby Festival will kick off this weekend, as the Zoeller Pump Company Touring Pegasus Parade makes its way around the community on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. The re-imagined parade has nearly 20 units that will travel more than 60 miles and through more than 35 neighborhoods in Louisville and southern Indiana.
Plans call for the parade to take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, rain or shine.
“We’re excited to bring the Derby Festival to the community in new and unique ways this year,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO said in the release. “We really want this to be a memorable community-wide event. We hope residents will come outside to watch as the parade goes by.”
For a turn-by-turn guide to Sunday's parade, see below:
Day 2: Sunday, April 11, 1-5 p.m.
- Turn right onto Crittenden Drive
- Proceed on Crittenden Drive to Maylawn Avenue
- Turn right onto Maylawn Avenue
- Proceed on Maylawn Avenue to Bradley Avenue
- Turn left onto Bradley Avenue
- Proceed on Bradley Avenue, cross Eastern Parkway and continue on Bradley Avenue
- Turn right onto E Brandeis Avenue
- Proceed on E Brandeis Avenue to S Preston Street
- Cross Preston and continue on E Brandeis Avenue to S Shelby Street
- Turn left onto S Shelby Street and then take the immediate right onto Delor Avenue
- Proceed on Delor Avenue to Texas Avenue
- Turn left onto Texas Avenue
- Proceed on Texas Avenue to Goss Avenue
- Turn left onto Goss Avenue
- Proceed on Goss Avenue to Spratt Street
- Turn right onto Spratt Street
- Proceed on Spratt Street to Ellison Avenue
- Veer right onto Ellison Avenue
- Proceed on Ellison Avenue to Barret Avenue
- Turn right onto Barret Avenue
- Proceed on Barret Avenue to Castlewood Avenue
- Turn left onto Castlewood Avenue
- Proceed on Castlewood Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Turn right onto Baxter Avenue
- Proceed on Baxter Avenue to Eastern Parkway
- Turn left onto Eastern Parkway
- Proceed on Eastern Parkway to Norris Place
- Turn right onto Norris Place
- Proceed on Norris Place. Norris Place turns left into Douglas Boulevard
- Proceed on Douglas Boulevard to Boulevard Napoleon
- Turn right onto Boulevard Napoleon
- Proceed on Boulevard Napoleon to Yale Drive
- Turn left onto Yale Drive
- Proceed on Yale Drive to Dundee Road
- Turn right onto Dundee Road
- Proceed on Dundee Road to Atherton High School
- At Atherton High School, turn right to stay on Dundee Road
- Proceed on Dundee Road and veer left at the fork with Dundee Way
- Proceed on Dundee Road to Newburg Road
- Turn left onto Newberg Road
- Proceed on Newburg Road to Goldsmith Lane
- Turn left onto Goldsmith Lane
- Proceed on Goldsmith Lane to Watterson Tower
- Turn into the second driveway for Watterson Tower
Restroom break at Watterson Tower
- Exit Watterson Tower parking lot and turn left onto Goldsmith Lane
- Proceed on Goldsmith Lane to Peabody Lane
- Turn right onto Peabody Lane
- Proceed on Peabody Lane to Kerry Drive
- Turn right onto Kerry Drive
- Proceed on Kerry Drive to Mayo Drive
- Turn left onto Mayo Drive
- Proceed on Mayo Drive to Bashford Manor Lane
- As you cross Bashford Manor Lane, Mayo Drive changes into Mall Road
- Proceed on Mall Road to Champion Trace Lane
- Turn right onto Champion Trace Lane
- Proceed on Champion Trace Lane to Newburg Road
- Turn left onto Newburg Road
- Proceed on Newburg Road to Abernathy Road
- Turn right onto Abernathy Road
- Proceed on Abernathy Road to Petersburg Road
- Turn left onto Petersburg Road
- Proceed on Peterburg Road to Unseld Blvd
- Turn right onto Unseld Boulevard
- Proceed on Unseld Boulevard to Indian Trail (Unseld has speed humps)
- Cross Indian Trail and continue on Unseld Boulevard. Unseld turns into Garden Green Way
- Proceed on Garden Green Way to Mansfield Lane
- Turn right onto Mansfield Lane
- Proceed on Mansfield Lane to Armsmere Way
- Turn left onto Armsmere Way
- Proceed on Armsmere Way to Shepherdsville Road
- Turn left onto Shepherdsville Road
- Proceed on Shepherdsville Rd to Buechel Bank Road
- Turn right onto Buechel Bank Road
- Proceed on Buechel Bank Road
- Turn left to stay on Buechel Bank Road
- Proceed on Buechel Bank Rd to Sanford Avenue
- Turn right onto Sanford Avenue
- Proceed on Sanford Ave to Lambert Avenue
- Turn right onto Lambert Avenue
- Proceed on Lambert Ave to Beechbrook Road
- Turn right onto Beechbrook Road
- Proceed on Beechbrook Road, it turns left and becomes Belrad Drive
- Proceed on Belrad Drive to Feganbush Lane
- Turn right onto Feganbush Lane
- Proceed on Feganbush Lane to Bannon Crossing Drive
- Turn right onto Bannon Crossing Drive
- Proceed on Bannon Crossing Drive to Bardstown Road
- Turn right onto Bardstown Road
- Proceed on Bardstown Rd to Watterson Trail
- Turn left onto Watterson Trail
- Proceed on Watterson Trail to Stony Brook Drive
- Turn right onto Stony Brook Drive
- Proceed on Stony Brook Drive to Gutenberg Road
- Turn left onto Gutenberg Road
- Proceed on Gutenberg Road to Rivanna Drive
- Turn left onto Rivanna Drive
- Proceed on Rivanna Drive to Watterson Trail
- Turn right onto Watterson Trail
- Proceed on Watterson Trail to Walnutwood Way
- Turn left onto Walnutwood Way
- Proceed on Walnutwood Way to St Edwards Drive
- Turn right onto St Edwards Drive
- Proceed on St Edwards Drive to Willowwood Way
- Turn left onto Willowwood Way
- Proceed on Willowwood Way to Ethelwood Drive
- Turn right onto Ethelwood Drive
- Proceed on Ethelwood Drive to Galene Drive
- Turn right onto Galene Drive
- Proceed on Galene Drive to Maple Road
- Turn right onto Maple Road
- Proceed on Maple Road to Watterson Trail
- Cross Watterson Trail and Maple Road changes into Billtown Road
- Proceed on Billtown Road to Bayport Road
- Turn left onto Bayport Road
- Proceed on Bayport Road to Gaudet Road
- Turn left onto Gaudet Road
- Proceed on Gaudet Road to Ruckriegel Parkway
- Turn right onto Ruckriegel Parkway
- Proceed on Ruckriegel Parkway
- Turn right onto Ruckriegel Parkway
- Proceed on Ruckriegel Parkway until in changes back into Watterson Trail
- Proceed on Watterson Trail to Moser Road
- Turn right onto Moser Road
- Proceed on Moser Rd to Whiteheath Lane
- Turn right onto Whiteheath Lane
- Proceed on Whiteheath Lane to Gatehouse Lane
- Turn right onto Gatehouse Lane
- Proceed on Gatehouse Lane to Finchley Road
- Turn right onto Finchley Road
- Proceed on Finchley Road to Blankenbaker Parkway
- Cross Blankenbaker Parkway and Finchley changes into N Watterson Trail
- Proceed on N Watterson Trail to Main Street
- Turn right onto Main Street
- Proceed on Main Street to Harrison Avenue
- Turn left onto Harrison Avenue
- Proceed on Harrison Avenue, cross US-60, Shelbyville Road and continue on Old Harrods Creek Road
- Proceed on Old Harrods Creek Road to Ward Avenue
- Turn left onto Ward Avenue
- Proceed on Ware Avenue to Sentry Way
- Turn right onto Sentry Way
- Proceed on Sentry Way to Hobbs Station Road
- Turn right onto Hobbs Station Road
- Proceed on Hobbs Station Road to Lodge Hill Road
- Turn left onto Lodge Hill Road
- Proceed on Lodge Hill Road to Hobbs Station Road
- Turn right onto Hobbs Station Road
- Proceed on Hobbs Station Road to Dorsey Lane
- Turn right onto Dorsey Lane
- Proceed on Dorsey Lane to the UPS Campus at 1400 Hurstbourne Lane off of Dorsey Lane
The exact timing for each area will depend on traffic and other factors, including weather. The parade will be moving around 15 mph to give residents a chance to see it.
A complete list of the streets and areas along the touring parade route will be posted online on each day of the event at KDF.org/pegasusparade.
The touring parade will feature: four inflatable balloon characters: Zoeller Pump Company (Goldie Pegasus), Caesars Southern Indiana (Caesar), Waystar (Buddy the Dinosaur), and AARP (Lady Liberty).
The Festival is calling on residents to decorate their porches, yards and homes in honor of this year’s Derby Festival season. Then, post photos on social media using the hashtag #PegasusPorchParade or #DerbyFestivalSpirit, as part of this year’s festivities.
The Pegasus Parade is the founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The first parade marched in 1956 to create a way for the community to celebrate before the historic horse race. It was organized by just a handful of volunteers on a budget of $640. Since then, the Festival has become a whirlwind of many events.
Zoeller Pump Company is the Title Sponsor of the parade, joining Contributing Sponsors Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, Kentucky Venues and T-Mobile, and The Official Hotel, The Galt House.
2021 marks the 66th year for the Kentucky Derby Festival.
