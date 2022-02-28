LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland is looking to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers as the track's Spring Meet approaches.
The Spring Meet takes place from April 2-29 at the track in Lexington. To prepare, Keeneland is hosting a job fair to hire people to work in concessions, culinary, dining, guest services, parking, retail, security, kitchen and other areas.
Organizers said on-site interviews will be held during the job fair, and some offers may be made on the spot.
Applicants are asked to bring two forms of ID to the job fair, which will be held at Keeneland's Hiring Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Additionally, the Hiring Center will be open to applicants Tuesdays and Thursdays through the month of March from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Center is located on the second floor of the track's Grandstand.
Keeneland officials said seasonal employees typically work 40 paid hours each week during the Spring Meet and are paid on a weekly basis. They will also get paid training.
Applications can be submitted any time by clicking here.
