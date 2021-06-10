LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Singer Keith Sweat headlines the first post-pandemic concert at the KFC Yum! Center in July.
Sweat is featured at the Louisville R & B Festival on Saturday, July 17, along with Stokely Williams and Raheem. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11.
The festival will be the first concert hosted at the KFC Yum! Center since capacity at the arena increased to 100%. People who are fully-vaccinated will be able to attend without face coverings or physically distancing in most settings.
The KFC Yum! Center will follow its VenueShield protocol that include sanitizing before, during and after events especially touchpoints, clear bag requirements, cashless sales and plexiglass barriers at points of sale.
Popular R&B and soul singer Keith Sweat is most known for his chart topping hits "I Want Her', "Make it Sweat" and more.
The show is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. Ticket prices start at $45.50 and go up to $125, plus fees. Tickets go on sale at noon at the arena box office and Ticketmaster on Friday, June 11. For info, click here.
