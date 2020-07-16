LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Nonprofit organizations are struggling to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they're having to get creative to continue helping people in need.
Over the years, the Make-A-Wish foundation has helped make dreams come true for kids battling critical illnesses.
"So many of our wishes are to travel somewhere," said Kim Hales senior regional director of development at Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. "You can see to Hawaii. Disney World is a huge wish."
The coronavirus pandemic has not only halted those trips but also the funding to make them possible.
"We are fully funded by individual donations, corporate partnerships," Hales said.
The Make-A-Wish chapter that serves Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio said it is estimating a 25% loss this year, especially since one of its biggest fundraising events — an annual gala — will not go on as planned.
"Obviously, 500 people in a room is not going to happen these days," Hales said. "So we've had to re-imagine what that looks like."
The event next Friday will now be held virtually and will showcase impactful stories and an online auction.
"With that challenge comes the opportunity to share all of these stories and our Wish families with people that may have not had a chance to come," Hales said.
Following the gala is supposed to be the Walk for Wishes at Kentucky Kingdom. Plans for that are still underway.
Erika Branch, with Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana, said the nonprofit's Denim & Diamonds Gala is also coming up.
"All nonprofits are being significantly impacted, and it's really about being creative and finding ways to still engage," Branch said.
People will be able to attend the Denim & Diamonds Gala in-person at different dining venues as well as virtually.
"We're figuring out another way to bring everyone together so we can all benefit," Branch said.
Both organizations are hoping you will join in so they can continue making wishes come true.
