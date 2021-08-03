DANIEL CAMERON AND WIFE - EXPECTING A BABY BACKGROUND 8-3-2021.jpg

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his wife Makenze announced that they are expecting a baby boy this winter.  Aug. 3. 2021  Image courtesy Daniel Cameron on Twitter. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A year after getting married, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced he is going to be a dad.

Cameron posted on social media that he and his wife, Makenze, are expecting a baby boy this winter.

This will be the couple's first child. The two got married last summer. Cameron said he's thankful for the blessing and can't wait to meet their son.

