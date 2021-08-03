LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A year after getting married, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced he is going to be a dad.
Cameron posted on social media that he and his wife, Makenze, are expecting a baby boy this winter.
This will be the couple's first child. The two got married last summer. Cameron said he's thankful for the blessing and can't wait to meet their son.
Makenze and I are overjoyed to announce that Baby Boy Cameron will be joining our family this winter! We are so thankful for this blessing, and we can’t wait to meet our son. pic.twitter.com/qWlkKbigfk— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 3, 2021
