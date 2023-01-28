LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month.
Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges.
Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols died just a few days after his arrest.
Local officials in Louisville and across the commonwealth released statements about Nichols and the body camera video.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
"The loss of Tyre Nichols is a tragedy, and the senseless acts of violence that took his life must be condemned. My heart breaks for this young father, who should still be alive today. Britainy and I pray for Tyre, his family and our country."
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg
"The video of Tyre Nichols' beating and death sickens me. As Memphis and the nation respond to these images - and many feel rightfully compelled to demonstrate their outrage - it is vital to remember that to promote peace we must also practice it. Louisville has been through a great deal together and we must, with strength and resolve, recommit ourselves to being active peacemakers and change makers in our community.
I'm asking everyone in Louisville to join me in this commitment and to voice their feelings in a peaceful manner. My heart breaks for Tyre Nichols’ family, the people of Memphis, and our nation.”
Congressman Morgan McGarvey
"Tyre Nichols’ death is heartbreaking. He should be alive today. Instead another mother will bury her son. Louisville grieves with the people of Memphis tonight.
We need change & accountability like what’s proposed in the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. Let’s do everything in our power to stop these attacks from happening. Our prayers are with Tyre Nichols’ family and loved ones. Tyre Nichols, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Michael Brown, and the many others who were killed by police deserve justice."
Louisville Metro Police Department
"Like many law enforcement agencies across the country, watching the recently released footage of Tyre Nichols' death is horrific and deeply troubling. We extend our condolences to the Nichols family, and all affected by these events.
LMPD would like to make it abundantly clear that this agency is committed to equitable policing that balances the mission of upholding public safety with preserving and respecting the rights of Louisville's residents and visitors. Any behavior that violates the rights of citizens runs afoul of protecting communities, which is part of our core mission. Events such as the Nichols tragey erode community trust in police agencies nationwide.
LMPD has been and will remain focused on mitigating violent crime, strengthening police-community relations, and rebuilding trust in the communities we serve."
