LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 120 Kentucky Army National Guardsmen returned from a yearlong deployment Saturday, which was filled with emotional moments between the soldiers and their families.
"You don't really realize what it's like until they're actually gone," Ashley Levine said. "It was rough, especially on the boys."
Levine's husband is a member of the Kentucky Army National Guard's 223rd Military Police Company. He and 120 other soldiers had been deployed for the past year to provide military police support for ongoing operations in an undisclosed location. The unit last deployed in 2008 to Baghdad.
Levine and her husband have three young sons; the youngest was just 5 weeks old when his father deployed this time around.
"We've definitely been missing a big part since he's been gone," she said.
It's a feeling military families know all too well.
"It's definitely hard, but when you have an amazing support group behind you it does make it easier," said Rebecca Baumann, whose boyfriend of six years was also deployed.
Their heroes arrived home Saturday evening.
"I'm overwhelmed; I'm excited," Levine said. "You know, I don't even think there's words to describe how I'm feeling today."
Baumann said she was calm on the car ride from Alexandria, Kentucky, to Louisville, but started to get nervous when she arrived.
"I'm starting to feel the butterflies a little bit and I'm anxious for him to step off that bus," she said.
Stepping off the buses, the soldiers were met with loud cheers from family and friends.
"A lot of emotion," Army Specialist John Baumgardner said. "It's been a year, so I'm ready to see them, spend time with them ... still trying to hold back the emotion here, but I'm excited."
Smiles, hugs and kisses marked a new beginning for those who sacrifice so much for their community.
"It's amazing," Baumgardner said. "I'm ready to start a new chapter of my life and move forward and spend time with my family."
