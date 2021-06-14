LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will likely hear a case focused on one of Kentucky's anti-abortion laws.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday filed a brief in support of his defense of House Bill 454 before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a news release.
Kentucky's law, which was passed by the General Assembly in 2018, prohibits a live-dismemberment abortion procedure. Known as Dilation and Evacuation, the procedure accounts for the majority of second-trimester abortions in the United States.
"This brief is the next step in this process, and we look forward to presenting our case to the U.S. Supreme Court," Cameron said in the news release.
The law was challenged in court by a Kentucky abortion clinic and two of its providers.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit upheld an injunction against the law.
Cameron's office is expected to argue the case before the U.S. Supreme Court this fall.
