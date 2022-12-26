LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is asking for blood donors after the local supply has reached critically low levels.
The nonprofit organization has seen low donor turnout this month due to the increase of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. Last week's winter storm also contributed to fewer donors because some donor centers throughout the state couldn't even open.
All of the blood donated supports hospitals around the state.
"There in Louisville we are the sole provider of blood to all Baptist Hospitals so lots of need at those hospitals this holiday season for both traumas, accidents, but also routine medical procedure, cancer treatments and things like that," said Mandy Brajuha with Kentucky Blood Center.
All of Kentucky Blood Center's donation sites are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week. All donors will receive two free movies passes.
There are two locations in the Louisville area: 12905 Shelbyville Road in Middletown and 5406 Antle Drive in Hillview.
