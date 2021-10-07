LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lucky woman donated blood and won a car.
Rachel Rowley registered to donate platelets this summer and was entered into the drawing. She when the Kentucky Blood Center called to let her know she won a 2021 Toyota Camry, she thought it was a scam.
"You get scam phone calls al the time, spam phone calls, all sorts of things," Rowley said. "I was just listening and I was like, 'All right, I'll just listen.' I was fully expecting some sort of sales call or something, but as she spoke more and more, she kept giving more and more meaningful details that made sense. And I was like, 'Wait, is this real? Holy crap. This is real.'"
This was the second of two giveaways this year for the Kentucky Blood Center. It needs more than 400 donors per day to meet the needs of hospitals. Visit their website to find donor information and locations.
