SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Counties experiencing winter weather that could result in power outages are opening shelters across the region to give families a warm place to stay.
Nelson County Emergency Management has plans in place to direct those without power to a warming shelter on South Third Street in Bardstown. The warming shelter will provide a warm area for families who need a place to go for a few hours while power gets restored.
"We open up our main shelter here in the Nelson County Civic Center on 329 S. Third Street in Bardstown as a warming center if your lights are out and you're losing heat and need to get a place for you or your family," Emergency Management Director Joe Prewitt said.
Nelson County also plans to open a long-term shelter at the senior citizens center on 200 Demaree Drive in Bardstown if people start to lose power for days. That facility is powered by a generator if power goes out, and Nelson County Emergency Management said it would provide food and water if people are moved there.
An organization in Bullitt County is also opening a tent shelter for families. The shelter, run by Mark 12 Ministries, opened its doors Wednesday as a warming shelter during the day. Typically, the shelter is only open at night when the temperature drops below 35 degrees. With winter weather expected to roll into the area and low temperatures throughout the day, the shelter is open 24 hours a day right now.
The shelter is made of two large, donated military tents. It is off West Joe B. Hall Avenue next to Mercy Hill Church in Bullitt County. In previous years, the shelter was inside the church. But with social distancing requirements, the church is too small to hold the shelter during the pandemic.
Perry Cooke, executive director of Mark 12 Ministries, said each guest who stays in the tents Wednesday night will receive a sleeping bag to help keep warm.
"We've had 14 guests so far this winter and we've been averaging around 5-6 in the evening, and we expect that’s going to grow quite a bit starting tonight," he said. "We've had a lot of calls over the last few days. There's a few families that have been out staying in cars and obviously they realize that their car is not going to be able to keep up with the cold."
Cooke said despite limitations of running a shelter during a pandemic, he will not turn anyone away who needs a place to keep warm.
In Hardin County, there are at least seven locations of shelters for those who lose power. Hardin County Emergency Management said they are in most of the communities throughout the county and will open when people begin to lose power.
The following locations have shelters prepared to open:
- Upton Community Center
- Stephensburg Community Center
- Grace Heartland Church
- Radcliff Community Center
- Vine Grove Tornado Shelter
- West Point Fire Department
- Glendale and Valley Creek Fire Departments
Hardin County Emergency Management Director Bryce Shumate said at least two of the locations are powered by generators and can offer services during a mass outage.
"Both of those we put generators in yesterday, and so heat, lights, we're going to be able to run everything," he said. "We've been in close contact with the Red Cross, and they're going to be able to provide food down there along with Feeding America."
The city of Elizabethtown was instrumental in getting facilities ready for possible shelters. It has already collaborated with the county and Grace Heartland Church to set up cots and resources.
"We've all worked together real well, and I think we're squared away and ready to go if we have those issues," Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory said.
If you experience a power outage, officials said to immediately call your electric provider to report it.
