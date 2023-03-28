LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple said xtheir wedding was "officiated" by Cocaine Bear.
According to a report by LEX 18, the "beary" special wedding was held in Lexington on Monday.
The Pikeville couple tied the knot at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall near downtown Lexington. The "officiant" was none other than the stuffed "Cocaine Bear" featured as the star in the recent movie by the same name.
Griffin VanMeter, the mall's owner, said he posted about making the bear, nicknamed "Pablo Eskobear," the store's mascot. He also announce that the bear was open to officiating weddings.
That's when the couple reached out.
"We were happy to make all of this love collide and have the first 'Cocaine Bear' wedding," VanMeter said.
Alexandra Venturino and Armando Edwards, the happy couple, said it would be a memorable story to tell their future kids and grandkids.
