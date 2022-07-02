LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An appellate court has denied an appeal by Kentucky's attorney general to reinstate the state's abortion ban.
A lawsuit
filed Monday on behalf of the state's two abortion clinics — the EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood clinics in Louisville — asked a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to block a state law banning most abortions that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last week to overturn Roe. V. Wade.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry
granted the temporary restraining order on Thursday to block the law.
In a statement late Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he had asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay Perry's decision.
"Every day that goes by that the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law are prevented from taking effect, more unborn lives will be lost," Cameron said at the time. "These laws represent Kentucky’s values and its support for life. We’re moving quickly to defend this important law and to have it restored."
Cameron's appeal was denied on Saturday, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky, meaning abortion remains legal in the state.
"This is a great victory for now," the ACLU
said in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday. "We'll fight with everything we have to keep it. No one — no matter where they live — should be forced to remain pregnant against their will."
Cameron also
tweeted a response following the court's decision, saying his office was "disappointed with the ruling."
"The ruling continues to prevent Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and heartbeat law from taking effect," he continued. "We intend to bring this matter to the Supreme Court of Kentucky."
Attorneys for the clinics argued Kentucky’s constitution protects the right to an abortion. In defending the state law, Cameron’s legal team said no such constitutional right exists. Perry heard arguments from both sides in a Louisville courtroom Wednesday before issuing his order.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of the abortion clinics claims women were being "forced to remain pregnant against their will" in violation of the state’s constitution. The suit asked the judge to temporarily block the "trigger law" along with another Kentucky law that attempted to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The six-week ban was previously blocked by a federal court. But the lawsuit said it’s anticipated that the injunction preventing its enforcement will be dissolved in light of the Supreme Court decision.
The trigger measure contains a narrow exception allowing a physician to perform a procedure necessary to prevent the death or permanent injury of a pregnant woman. It does not permit abortions in cases of rape or incest.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Rally after Supreme Court decision in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Dr. Karen Berg speaks at abortion rally
Dr. Karen Berg, State Senator for District 26 in Kentucky, speaks during an abortion rally on June 24, 2022.
Keturah Kerron speaks at abortion rally
Rep. Keturah Herron speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
McGarvey, Herron at abortion rally
Kentucky State Sen. Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Keturah Herron embrace at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Councilman Bill Hollander at abortion rally
Metro Council member Bill Hollander at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Metro Council President David James at abortion rally
Louisville Metro Council President David James claps during an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Elected officials at abortion rally
Elected officials stand together at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
McGarvey, Stevenson, Berg at abortion rally
Morgan McGarvey, Pamela Stevenson and Dr. Karen Berg stand together at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
Jackie McGranahan, ACLU of Kentucky, speaks on June 24, 2022.
Charles Booker at abortion rally
Democrat Charles Booker, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Rep. Nima Kulkarni at abortion rally
Rep. Nima Kulkarni speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Morgan McGarvey at abortion rally
Kentucky State Senator Morgan McGarvey speaks at an abortion rally on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (7).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (5).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (3).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22.jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion march
Abortion rights protesters march through downtown Louisville on the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Greg Fischer at abortion rally
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer speaks at an abortion rights rally in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Chanelle Helm
Chanelle Helm speaks to abortion rights protesters at a downtown Louisville rally on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.