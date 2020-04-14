LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court has ordered the state's courts mostly shuttered until May 31 "to protect the health and safety of court employees" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courts have already been mostly shut down statewide since March 16 because of the pandemic.
The previous order had closed courts until May 1 and barred most of the public and even attorneys from entering courthouses.
Almost all court hearings now are done remotely and courthouses are closed "with limited exceptions." There are signs outside the courthouses notifying those who are allowed to enter.
Civil and criminal dockets have been postponed except for hearings regarding domestic violence, emergency custody, in-custody arraignments, bond motions and a few others.
Judges have the discretion to hold a hearing in a civil or criminal case if something "merits prompt attention," according to the order.
People required to attend most hearings can do so remotely, according to the order. If required to be in court, only 10 people can attend.
Even attorneys are barred from the courthouses unless they have a hearing. Entry may be obtained by calling the local circuit clerk's office, according to the order.
If a person needs to post bond for someone, they will also need to contact the local circuit clerk's office for instructions.
Also, driver's license services have been suspended until further notice. Expired driver's licenses have been extended for 90 days.
In addition, eviction filings will not be accepted by the circuit court clerks until 30 days after the order expires, pursuant to state and federal moratoriums on evictions "and public health and safety concerns,” according to the order.
