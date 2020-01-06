LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five local woman were chosen to serve as princesses for the 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court on Monday at Macy's in Oxmoor Center.
The Royal Court Program is coordinated by the Fillies, a volunteer organization that works closely with the festival. Each young woman will act as an ambassador for the 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival, attending nearly 70 events over a two-week period.
The 2020 Derby Festival Royal Court includes:
Giavanna (Gia) Combs of Louisville, 20, is a junior at the University of Louisville majoring in psychology with a minor in pan-african studies. She is a Woodford R. Porter Scholar, Denny Crum Scholar, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She also participated in the medical companion program with the Louisville Veterans Affairs Hospital.
Hannah Maria Edelen of Springfield is a senior at Northern Kentucky University dual majoring in History and Communication Studies with a minor in Organizational Leadership and Honors. The 21-year-old was the 2018-19 student body president, has served as a Henry Clay Scholar on Capitol Hill, and is currently serving as the NKU Inaugural Presidential Fellow. Edelen is a first-generation college student, member of Kappa Delta Sorority, a 2020 Teach for America Corp Member, and supports her personal initiative “Read Ready Kentucky”.
Leah Hazelwood of Lebanon is a sophomore at the University of Louisville dual majoring in political science and liberal studies with concentrations in race and gender studies, global public health, and economics. The 19-year-old is a McConnell Scholar, a Harvard Kennedy Public Policy Leadership Scholar, the College of Arts and Sciences Vice President, a member of Chi Omega Sorority, and is a “children’s advocate” for the Center for Women and Families.
Molly Jett of Louisville, 21, is a senior at Bellarmine University double majoring in communication and design, art, and technology. Before completing her journalism internship abroad in Shanghai, China, she was a public affairs intern for the Kentucky Association of Counties. Jett is also a Bellarmine University Women’s Council Scholar, member of Phi Mu Sorority, former WHAS11 News intern, and active volunteer at the Kentucky Refugee Ministries (KRM).
Hannah Robb of Louisville is a junior at Bellarmine University studying business administration and marketing. She is a first-generation college student and business woman. The 20-year-old hopes to continue her work with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Toys for Tots organization as a local volunteer coordinator.
Grace Rahman, of Lexington, and Abigail Frazier, of Whitesburg, were chosen as alternatives. They will become part of the royal court if one of the other women are unable to serve.
The Kentucky Derby Festival received nearly 100 applicants for the 2020 Royal court. One of the five women will be crowned the Derby Festival Queen by the a spin-of-the-wheel at the Fillies Derby Ball on April 4 at the Galt House. Each woman is awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
