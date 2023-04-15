LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Thunder Over Louisville a week away, Kentucky Derby Festival hosted a block party in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday.
The free event was held at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center for the second consecutive year. It was led by a partnership between Humana, KDF and Churchill Downs.
The Block Party is BACK!! Presented by @ChurchillDowns, @Humana, and @parkcommunity the FREE day-long celebration returns Saturday, April 15 at the @NortonSLC.Join us to celebrate the Derby season! Check the thread for more details. 🌮🛍️🎤 pic.twitter.com/43Uj3dBs7U— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 6, 2023
"It is the first Kentucky Derby Festival sponsored event that is held in the west end that has that official Kentucky Derby Festival logo and we are so excited that they are coming into our community because our community really needs this," Eric Denise, a vendor, said.
There were local food trucks, live entertainment, a market place and vendor fair. The event featured minority-owned businesses.
Norton Healthcare also offered complimentary health screenings to guests.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.