LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- And they're off — to sleep!
The Kentucky Derby Festival's Great Bed Races were back this year after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020.
Teams put wheels on beds, decorated them, dressed in crazy costumes and then raced in the parking lot of the Kentucky Exposition Center. The races are typically held in Broadbent Arena.
Some of the awards give out to teams included fastest times, best decorated and most entertaining.
The 2021 edition of the Great Bed Races also featured a new course.
"We are trying to figure out as we go, because we really haven't had a chance to practice with the COVID and everything," said Mike Walker, who participated in the races as part of Team Texas Roadhouse. "It's more like cross your fingers and go for it."
Before the races, six Louisville children were surprised to learn that they will be receiving beds to call their own.
The six beds were part of 50 donated to local kids as part of Ashley HomeStore’s Hope to Dream program. The families that received the beds were selected by the Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana, according to a news release.
"It’s quite an experience to see kids jump into their very own bed for the first time," said Lauren Hamsley, a community engagement specialist with Ashley HomeStore, in a news release. "We’re delighted to partner with the Kentucky Derby Festival to add this special sweet twist to the evening’s festivities."
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the 32nd running of the Great Bed Races was not open to the public.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.