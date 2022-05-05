LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People were dancing the night away at one Kentucky Derby gala on Thursday night for a special cause.
The Finish Line Gala was full of food, fun and fundraising. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will go towards women and children in Ukraine.
The gala partnered with Ohio-based Global One coalition. The group has people on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding countries helping refugees.
They're raising money to help send supplies like clothing, gas and medical supplies, as well as any other necessities for people who are leaving everything behind.
"We're partnering with orphanages and churches in Ukraine and Romania," Peter Hayes, board member of Global One, said. "We've got some wonderful people on the ground so what we're doing is just raising some money and sending it over there. We're even sending some Kentucky fish over there which is pretty exciting."
The gala did bring the talent to bring the crowds. Louisville native and Grammy-nominated artist Regina Troupe and Jefferey Osborne both performed.
