LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking to unload all merchandise for the 146th Derby dated May 2.
The race has been postponed to Sept. 5 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, more than 300 Derby 146 items with the old date will be available for online purchase from April 15 to May 3. The museum will donate 20% of sales proceeds to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky COVID-19 Fund and Mayor Greg Fischer's One Louisville: COVID -19 Response Fund. The balance of profits will benefit the museum.
The merchandise includes Derby glasses, T-shirts, bags, socks, posters and magnets. It also includes items associated with the Kentucky Oaks, the race for fillies held on Derby eve.
Derby and Oaks glasses have long been popular with collectors, and limited production runs or mistakes could make them highly sought after.
Many of the items are on the Kentucky Derby Museum's online shop.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.