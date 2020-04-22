LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 Kentucky Derby is postponed until September, but the May 2 date has already been printed on everything from shirts to cups and hats -- and even the coveted trophy.
Unlike all of the pre-printed merchandise with the May 2, 2020, date, Churchill Downs isn't going to get rid of it for a discounted price. Instead the trophy will be sent to the engraver to have the correct date put in place.
The 14-carat gold trophy is tradition, and one of similar design has been handed over to the Kentucky Derby winner since 1924. And the 146th Run for the Roses will be no different. However, the engraving on this year's trophy needs a little reworking after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Churchill Downs to reschedule the race.
Once the trophy is returned from the engraver, it will look like nothing has changed on it. Chris Goodlett, the director of curatorial & educational affairs at the Kentucky Derby Museum, is the man in charge of taking care of the trophy until Derby Day. He says the trophy and this year's race will definitely be a part of history.
"Currently in the world we're going through a health crisis that's affecting us all. It's a very unique time, so this does make it a much more unique year to have the Kentucky Derby trophy," Goodlett said. "Now the trophy is part of that larger story as well."
The Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled only once before, in 1945 because of World War II. The race was held in June that year.
Goodlett said they knew the date would have to be changed on the trophy, and never considered leaving the original date intact.
