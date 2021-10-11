LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids ages 5-11 could soon be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, vaccines are only available for kids of ages 12 and older, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now considering whether to expand that age group.
Last week, Pfizer asked the FDA to approve shots for kids as young as five. There's about 28 million children who would immediately become eligible for the shot if the proposal is approved. While children are at lower risk for severe cases of COVID-19, at least 520 children have died from the virus in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Doctors at Kentucky Children's Hospital said they've seen six times as many kids in the hospital since July 1 as they have since the pandemic began.
"We have vaccinated so many people with this vaccine so far that the safety data is extremely well described," said Dr. Sean McTigue, interim chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. "There is no reason to think that would be any different in younger children."
Pfizer's study included more than 2,000 volunteers, and the company said there were no serious side effects.
The FDA is set to publicly talk about the request for use Oct. 26.
