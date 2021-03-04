LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Education leaders in Kentucky are relaunching a program to hire more teachers and expand the diversity of the teacher workforce.
The state will devote $1 million to the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching initiative. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said she wants the state to develop a workforce that better reflects the student population.
"It's hard to overstate how profound an impact it can have on a student to see someone who looks like them at the front of their classroom, whether that's because of their gender, race, ethnicity or background," she said.
The academy will work with school districts to encourage high school students to pursue a degree in education and will provide mentors and financial assistance.
