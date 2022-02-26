LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inaugural event for women is being hosted at the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend.
The Louisville Women's Expo has numerous vendors, bourbon and wine tasting booths, cooking demonstrations, fashion shows and medical professionals for a ladies' day out.
Jordan Rivers, an afternoon DJ for Mix 106.9 FM radio station, said there was plenty of excitement on the first day of the event. He said the event is one of a kind for the Kentuckiana area.
"We're really happy to make this event for women where they can come in, have a ladies day out, get information about makeovers, have wine tastings, cooking demonstrations," Rivers said.
The event goes from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets cost $10 and are available at the door.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.