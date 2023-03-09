LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family has snapped a picture of a lifetime, actually several lifetimes.
The Hawkins family in Lincoln County recently took a photo that shows six generations of women in their family, according to Lex 18.
The matriarch is 98-year-old MaeDell Taylor Hawkins, from Kings Mountain, Ky. The photo was taken when she held her great, great, great granddaughter Zhavia. The photo also includes MaeDell's daughter Frances, her granddaughter Gracie, great granddaughter Jacqueline and great, great granddaughter Jaisline.
"I think about how blessed we are to still have grandma around. she relatively is in good health. She's bed bound but her mind and her memory is as sharp as a tack. She's held hundreds and hundreds of babies, so it was a special moment," said MaeDell's granddaughter Gracie Howell.
She said she knew when Zhavia was born, they would want to get a picture with her great, great, great grandmother.
MaeDell has helped create a huge family including her 23 children, which includes 10 step children. The next baby born will be baby number 623.
It is rare to have six living generations, but the Guinness World Records said the record for most living generations in a single family is seven.
