LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky farmers are getting a helping hand after tornadoes damaged their local grain elevator.
"What this is going to do is help local family-owned and operated farms that use the local family-owned and operated Mayfield Field Grain Company which brought corn, soybeans, wheat and canola from about 200 local farmers and it's going to help them while they're repaired," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
There will be $3.25 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund that will go towards helping farmers grow and process grains.
The Graves County Grain Assistance Program was set up after talking to local farmers.
The money will help get grain to facilities that can process the product and keep the supply chain moving.
To donate to the relief fund, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.