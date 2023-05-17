LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky families can take advantage of a new program to help lower internet costs for school-age children.
The federal "Affordable Connectivity Program" provides qualified households with up to $30 per month for new or existing internet services.
Families can also use a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
More than 80% of Kentucky households qualify for this program.
The requirements include:
- Students in the household attend a school participating in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Program (CEP), in which all students receive free or reduced-price meals;
- The household participates in government assistance such as SNAP, Medicaid or other programs;
- The household income is within 200% of the federal poverty level; or
- Households in which anyone receives a federal Lifeline benefit.
To find out more information on if your family qualifies, click here.
