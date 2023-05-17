LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky families can take advantage of a new program to help lower internet costs for school-age children.

The federal "Affordable Connectivity Program" provides qualified households with up to $30 per month for new or existing internet services.

Families can also use a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

More than 80% of Kentucky households qualify for this program.

The requirements include:

To find out more information on if your family qualifies, click here.

