LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is welcoming Christmas tree donations from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15.
In a news release Monday, the department said there are 30 drop-off locations statewide for real trees that are free of lights, garland and decoration.
The trees will be anchored and submerged into different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky to provide places for fish to feed, shelter and spawn.
"Fish require more than open water to thrive," Joseph Zimmerman, habitat program coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, said in a news release. "They also require an environment that provides food, shelter and shade in summer. The trees will help replenish the woody cover in lakes and reservoirs that decays over time, leaving fish vulnerable to their surroundings."
Below is the map from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife showing each of the drop-off locations:
