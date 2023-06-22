LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are sharing tips to bear in mind as bear sightings are on the rise in the state.
In a news release Thursday, the department said black bear sightings are common across Kentucky in early summer as "young males disperse from their primary range in eastern Kentucky to establish new home ranges for themselves and search for mates."
Bears could be sighted in rural areas and residential areas, including farms, and "occasionally" within town or city boundaries.
Fish and Wildlife officials said recent sightings have been reported in eastern, southeastern and southcentral Kentucky, including a report in southern Fayette County.
Experts said if you see a bear, try to stay as far away as possible, and make sure you remove any potential food source in the area, so they keep moving.
They also suggest cleaning and securely storing barbeque grills.
Black bears have a natural fear of people and dogs, and negative encounters with them area rare.
"Young male black bears may accidentally find themselves in a more populated area without meaning to do so. They are on their own for the first time and just discovering humans," said Josh Hast, wildlife biologist and bear specialist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. "They are generally wary of people and will keep moving to exit a populated area on their own, usually at night when humans are less active."
If you feel a bear is posing an immediate danger, officials said you should call local law enforcement right away.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.