LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers in Kentucky's House could vote on legalizing medical marijuana this week.
The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on a 17-1 vote on Feb. 12. One of its lead sponsors, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, predicts it will pass the House by a wide margin. House Republicans will discuss the measure internally to gauge support and develop a plan for it when the GOP-led legislature reconvenes Tuesday.
Supporters point to strong grassroots support for the legal use of medical cannabis for people battling chronic pain and certain debilitating medical conditions. Some committee members pointed to overwhelming support from constituents back home to legalize medical marijuana as they voted for the measure. Medical marijuana is already legal in 33 states.
Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the Kentucky bill. Consumption could take place through such forms as pills and oils. State regulators would decide whether to allow chocolate or cookies containing THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.
Under the bill, a regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify for doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients. The board would consist of eight doctors, four public advocates and a pharmacist. The bill also would set up a regulatory process allowing at least 25 dispensaries statewide to fill doctors' prescriptions for medical marijuana.
If the legislation clears the House, it would still need to pass the Senate, where its prospects appear less certain. After the committee vote Wednesday, the bill's supporters started turning their attention to the Senate, urging Kentuckians to express support to their state senators.
Senate President Robert Stivers recently described the issue as a "balancing test." The Republican leader told reporters that he doesn't want to see anyone suffer but also wants to make sure medical cannabis matches up as an "appropriate drug" for certain medical conditions.
"There are some real benefits to it, but we need to know what it benefits - what things are there without creating bigger health hazards," Stivers said. "And that's the same way with any drug. It's a balancing test of do the goods outweigh the bads."
---
The legislation is House Bill 136.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.