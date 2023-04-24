LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society has recently taken in a large amount of kittens and puppies, leaving the agency in need of supplies.
They are asking people to look through their items at home for any extra pet food or supplies they can donate. The items the Humane Society needs the most are canned kitten food, canned puppy food and puppy pads.
If you have donations to drop off, you can bring them to the Admissions building on the Humane Society's main campus located at 241 Steedly Drive Louisville, KY 40214. Any donations can be left at the door. If you cannot physically drop off a donation, you can donate through the Kentucky Humane Society's Chewy or Amazon wish lists.
