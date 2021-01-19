LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost a dozen dogs from an overcrowded shelter have found a new home in Kentucky.
The dogs were among 240 dogs and 30 cats transported out of the Humane Society of the Delta in Arkansas, where more than 100 dogs were living in outdoor kennels, to 15 animal shelters across the country.
The Kentucky Humane Society took in 11 of the dogs, including six who had heartworms and a dog needed an amputation.
Four are recovering in foster homes. Some of the dogs are already up for adoption.
Ten more dogs went to the Lexington Humane Society.
