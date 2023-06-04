LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was dog day ahead of summer in downtown Louisville on Sunday.
Kentucky Humane Society hosted its Waggin' Tail on the Waterfront at the Great Lawn. Hundreds of dogs and their owners attended the fundraising event for local nonprofit.
The event featured vendors, adoptable dogs, food trucks, pop up bars, "pupcicles" for dogs and activities for family. More than 1,500 dogs were expected to be in attendance.
"All those proceeds are going to raise funds for the Kentucky Humane Society and help over 6,000 dogs, cats and horses each year," said Savannah Menendez, Kentucky Humane Society Development Director.
Miniature horses were also there as part of the Equine C.A.R.E. program, an acronym for Connect, Assist, Rescue and Educate.
To learn more about Kentucky Humane Society, click here.
