LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is preparing for its upcoming season, as it held a job fair for hundreds of positions on Saturday.
The amusement park in Louisville hopes to hire 600 workers for the 2022 season. There are a range of positions available including ride operator, security and guest services.
Organizers for the job fair were pleased with the turnout.
"We are just focused on getting the right rates out there for people, we raised our rate," Ramon Finch, Human Resources Senior Manager for Kentucky Kingdom, said. "We're trying to do all thing things, incentives to get people to want to come and work here at the park and make this a place to be for the summer."
Kentucky Kingdom is offering 14-and 15-year-olds starting pay of $12, while anyone 16-years or older starts at $14 an hour.
Officials said the hourly rate is "a significant increase from prior years." Other employee benefits include park discounts, free entry to regional attractions, and chances to grow with the company.
Kentucky Kingdom also released a new program that covers 100% of college tuition for employees. The Louisville amusement park is owned by Herschend Enterprises, which recently introduced the Grow U program, which aims to "make it exponentially easier for employees at all levels to pursue their personal and professional dreams through education."
