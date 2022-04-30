LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The wait is over as Kentucky Kingdom has opened its gates for the 2022 season.
On Saturday morning, thousands of amusement park fans entered the park to kick off the summer season.
Sharonda Fabush and her kids are season ticket holders and make it an annual rite of passage to be at the park as soon as the gates open.
“They're busy and I can get the pretzel and I can get the Dippin' Dots or a soda. That is my thing. I don't have to ride the rides — as long as they are having fun I am good,” said Fabush. “We came last week just for season passholders so that was fun. ”
Fans returned for the rides, the foods and the games this weekend.
“We are currently on Saturdays and Sundays and we will be until Memorial Day Weekend when Hurricane Bay opens," said park spokesperson Carly Uglow. "And then we will be open every day during the week."
Until then, guests are taking in whatever they can — a day many have been waiting months for.
“We have been counting down the days. We have been getting on the Kentucky Kingdom website — it will have a countdown. We're like '10 more days! Five more days!' So we have been planning on it for months,” said Lana Rayhill who was visiting the park with her children Axel and Vivienne.
To take on the crowds, Kentucky Kingdom is still looking to hire throughout the summer and plans to bring on more than 1,200 employees.
Many of them were staying busy Saturday thanks to mother nature. The weather was party sunny, upper 70s with a breeze.
No matter the age, each parkgoer had their favorites they couldn’t pass up.
“It might be the Storm Chaser Rollercoaster cause I went on it before and it was super fun. All the loops and stuff made it just very fun,” said Axel Rayhill. “I was just waiting and waiting to go because it's always super fun when we go.”
Kentucky Kingdom will be open later than normal this year, through weekends through October.
