LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Tuesday, Kentucky Kingdom will require guests to wear masks.
The amusement park made the announcement Monday, along with new protocols that are being put in place. The park said it worked with Gov. Andy Beshear's Office on the plan now that masks are required in public for 30 days.
The park's maximum occupancy is being reduced by 25% to to limit the number of guests in the park at a time, according to a news release.
Guests will have to wear masks when entering the park, in all indoor locations such as shops and restaurants, and where social distancing is more difficult.
Guests who don't have masks will be able to buy them at the park for $1.
The park said masks aren't required on the rides or while waiting in line, as long as visitors stay 6 feet apart from one another.
In-pool capacity has also been reduced at Hurricane Bay. The park said it has increased the square footage per person at the water park to 60 square feet, which they say is a 20% increase over the 50-square-foot requirement put in place as part of Kentucky's Healthy at Work initiative. That will also allow the park to monitor the amount of guests in the pool at a time.
Staff members will also remind guests to maintain social distancing at the pools using portable PA systems. The park will also increase the number of public safety officers to monitor queue lines. They will also use the portable PA systems to enforce social distancing.
