LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State Rep. Attica Scott has joined forces with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky to tackle issues surrounding maternal health laws.
Scott, a Democrat who represents Kentucky House District 41, and ACLU-KY officials met at the Lyric Theater in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday to discuss racial bias in healthcare as it relates to infant and maternal mortality rates. The prefiled legislation, known as BR88, creates facility review teams, bias training for healthcare providers and Medicaid reimbursement for doula services.
According to ACLU-KY, Kentucky's maternal mortality rate is 22.9 per 100,000 births, with higher rates for African-Americans.
