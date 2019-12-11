LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker wants to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in Kentucky.
Democratic State Rep. Buddy Wheatley from Covington, Kentucky, pre-filed the bill Wednesday. Anyone who violates the rule would have to pay a fine up to $2,500.
Jefferson County Public Schools became the latest school district to sue Juul and other electronic cigarette makers after a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday. Kentucky’s largest school district joins Fayette County Public Schools and Bullitt County Public Schools in pursuing multi-district litigation against Juul and other e-cigarette manufacturers.
