LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A move to ban critical race theory in Kentucky classrooms is underway, which would limit how teachers could discuss systemic racism with students.
Bill Request 60 was pre-filed by Rep. Joe Fischer, R-68, of Northern Kentucky, who said "Critical race theory is not based on facts or evidence."
The bill would ban teaching concepts such as "one race or sex is inherently superior to" the other and that someone is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, based on their own race or sex.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has expressed his concern with the proposal.
"I think once you start legislating what can and can't be taught in schools, especially in the framework of politics, it gets really dangerous," said Beshear.
Sen. Mitch McConnell also weighed in, saying that while he's critical of initiatives like the President Joe Biden administration's support of the 1619 Project, he doesn't think the government "ought to be able to dictate, in effect, what's taught."
Kentucky's Education Commissioner Jason Glass said "I oppose efforts to limit free speech and the exchange of ideas in our classrooms. I also oppose state-level and politically-driven efforts to micromanage our local classroom teachers."
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio is also against the bill, asking how to expect students to succeed if they can't see themselves and their history in their curriculum.
"I have real concerns about any attempt by the legislature to take away local control and potentially disrupt our plans to reduce the achievement gap in JCPS," said Pollio.
The JCPS teacher's union also says it also has "significant concerns" with the bill.
"On one hand, the state legislature is ratcheting up pressure on JCPS to address gaps in student learning based on race, and now, on the other hand, it will likely be considering a bill like this, which would actually prevent the school district from taking positive steps to address implicit bias and be sure that teachers are providing equitable learning environments for all their learners," said Brent McKim, JCTA President.
