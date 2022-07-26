LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new state program could help with the cost of child care and get Kentucky employees back in the workforce.
House Bill 499 creates an Employee Child Care Assistance Partnership Fund, which, the bills says, will use money "appropriated by the General Assembly, contributions, gifts, or grants" to help employers contribute toward their employees' child care costs.
Regulations are being fine-tuned and applications for the matching money will open next spring.
Mandy Simpson, chief policy officer with Metro United Way, said earlier this year that HB 499 "encourages employers to help employees make child care affordable by matching a benefit that they would provide."
"For example, if an employer were to say, 'We can give our employees who use child care $200 a month to support that cost,' the state could then match that $200 up to the full cost of care and really focusing on our low- and middle-income earners," Simpson said Tuesday.
The amount that is matched with state money is dependent upon the employees' household income. If that income rises above the the state's median, the matching contribution will fall in tune.
"If you make 100% of the state median income, the match from the state is 100% of what the employer provides up to the full cost of your child care service," Simpson said. "And then after that, it ramps very gently out so that you would receive a less amount if your income is above 100% of the state median income."
On Tuesday, Kentucky lawmakers discussed the legislation.
"House Bill 499 could be used to attract employers to Kentucky — I think you're right about that," said Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville. "But I think the money is going to be gobbled up by Kentucky employers we've got, and used by Kentucky employees, which is great."
One concern with the project is whether there are enough child care options to accept more kids.
Employers interested in getting involved will be invited to give their feedback in the coming months.
