LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit transgender students from participating in girls' sports.
A transgender girl who attends high school in Jefferson County Public Schools is opposing Senate Bill 83 titled "An Act relating to athletics."
It would ban athletes born as biologically male from playing in female-designated sports.
Supporters of the bill said it protects girls' sports from competing against boys. But opposers said that the bill discriminates against transgender kids.
Earlier this week, Indiana lawmakers advanced a similar bill that now heads to the House.
