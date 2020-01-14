LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Two legislators pre-filed a bill Tuesday that would provide reward researchers who find cures to chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's.
The "Cure Bill," pre-filed by Speaker Pro Tem David Meade, R-Stanford, and Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, encourages states to work together to reward researchers who develop cures — instead of focusing on treatments.
Alvarado, a physician, said the idea is unique.
"It's a creative way to try and incentivize development of cures and it could lead to eradication of major diseases leading to happier, healthier, and longer lives, while saving money in the long run," he said.
The state would have no financial obligation until a cure is identified and proven, according to the legislators.
