LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery is looking for the holders of three winning Cash Ball 225 tickets worth $225,000 each.
According to a news release, all three of those tickets were sold at Cox's Smoker's Outlet #17 at 4780 Bardstown Road in Louisville. That retailer will receive a $6,750 bonus.
The winning numbers for the July 7 drawing were: 4 - 11 - 13 - 22 and Cash Ball 25.
"We advise the winner(s) to sign the back of their tickets immediately," the Kentucky Lottery states, in the news release. "We are currently asking winners to make an appointment to claim their prize by calling 800-937-8946 to schedule a time. The winner has 180 days from last night's drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville."
