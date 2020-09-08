LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Smithfield, Kentucky, man is accused of stealing a K-9 from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
His bait of choice? Vienna sausages.
According to an arrest report, 26-year-old Brandon Harmon was arrested on Aug. 26.
The incident began when a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Office was sent to Goodlett Circle, in Smithfield, after someone said Harmon was trespassing on their property. When the deputy found Harmon, he asked the deputy for a ride to McCoun Road, where Harmon said he would point out a weed eater that had been stolen.
He did identify a weed eater, but it was not the one in question, according to the report.
At that point, Harmon changed the subject and asked the deputy if the Henry County Sheriff's Office knew what had happened to its K-9 that had been taken from a deputy's property on Aug. 8. That K-9 was missing for some time, before it was found later that month.
When confronted about what he knew about the K-9's brief disappearance from the fenced-in property, Harmon allegedly told the deputy that he "had something to do with it."
"I coaxed him out with Vienna sausages," Harmon told the deputy, according to the arrest report.
Harmon was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.