LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Kentucky man was arrested twice in the same day for driving stolen vehicles.
According to a news release from the Leitchfield Police Department, the incidents took place Wednesday. Police said they got a call at 9 a.m. after someone reported that a car had been stolen from a Walmart parking lot.
Someone from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office spotted the stolen 2006 Ford Taurus a short time later. Police said the driver of the car was 19-year-old Mylan T. Salsman. He was arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property and first-degree criminal mischief before being taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.
But hours later, at 3:30 p.m., police received another report of a vehicle stolen from the same Walmart parking lot -- this one a 2007 Kia Spectra. Grayson County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and arrested the driver, who turned out to be Salsman, according to police.
Police said after Salsman was arrested the first time, he was released from jail after meeting conditions for a pre-trial release. After getting out of jail, police said he returned to Walmart and stole the second car.
Salsman was again charged with receipt of stolen property. At the time of this writing, he is still being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.
