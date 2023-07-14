LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man uncovered buried treasure on his farm.
Last month, a man found more than 700 rare gold coins from the Civil War era in a field that's not being identified. The man found U.S. gold dollars, gold Liberty coins and a 2.5-dollar coin with the Statue of Liberty's face on it. There are also $10 and $20 coins.
All 700 coins are worth around $2 million.
The collection, which is being called "The Great Kentucky Hoard," comprises coins that date to between 1840-63. Experts said people used to bury their money during the Civil War.
The man wants to remain anonymous.
The coins are now for sale at govmint.com.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.