Kentucky National Guardsmen
Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers from 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade pause for a group photo at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, Ky., Nov. 19, 2020. These Soldiers are supporting this facility by augmenting staff during a spike in coronavirus outbreaks across the commonwealth. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to a Louisville nursing home.

Guardsmen are working inside Seneca Place, a long-term care facility off Dutchmans Lane. The facility requested help after three-quarters of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Guardsmen are doing extra cleaning of high-touch areas to help curb the outbreak.

In Oldham County, Friendship Health and Rehab in Pewee Valley also asked the state to help with its COVID-19 outbreak.

