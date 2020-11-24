LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to a Louisville nursing home.
Guardsmen are working inside Seneca Place, a long-term care facility off Dutchmans Lane. The facility requested help after three-quarters of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Guardsmen are doing extra cleaning of high-touch areas to help curb the outbreak.
In Oldham County, Friendship Health and Rehab in Pewee Valley also asked the state to help with its COVID-19 outbreak.
